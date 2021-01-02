PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan stuns a white suit as she lands in Mumbai after celebrating New Year with BFFs

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and had recently wrapped the shooting of the movie.

Sara Ali Khan has been making the headlines ever since she had shared pictures of her New Year celebration. The Pataudi princess, who is an avid social media user, welcomed 2021 with her brother and her BFFs and she did enjoy every bit of her New Year celebration. In fact, the New Year celebration with her loved ones served as a perfect break for Sara who had recently completed the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. And after the shooting followed by New Year celebration, Sara has no returned to bay.

The Love Aaj Kal actress was papped at the Mumbai airport as she was making her way out towards her car. In the pics, Sara chose to keep her airport look simple and classy as she wore a white coloured boat neck suit which paired with a matching palazzo and white Punjabi jutti. The young starlet completed her look with a pink coloured sling bag and wore matching pink coloured bangles along with a floral print mask.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in starrer Coolie No 1 which was the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. She will be next seen in Atrangi Re which will feature Dhanush and in key roles. To note, the Aanand L Rai directorial will mark Sara’s first collaboration with both Akshay and Dhanush and the diva has been quite excited about the same.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

