PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan accompanies son AbRam for his school annual day & fans can't keep calm

’s son ’s school has an annual day every year wherein the students showcase their talents through the medium of some amazing performances in front of their parents. Other students in the school include and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter , and Sussanne Khan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and many others. This year too, the function has been attended by the likes of all these celebs including the Badshah of Bollywood himself – Shah Rukh Khan.

As AbRam was all set to perform his assigned act, he was accompanied by his proud dad Shah Rukh Khan. Well, we have the pictures of the adorable father – son duo with us which will definitely make anyone go gaga over both of them. One can see King Khan lovingly holding AbRam’s hands as they step out in front of the paparazzi. The Raaes actor looked dapper as he went all formal in a grey suit. AbRam looked cute as button in a blue shirt and white half pants.

Check out the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and son below:

