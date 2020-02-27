PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make heads turn as they attend an event together

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan has been recently snapped at a special event in the city. Check out their latest pictures.

and his wife are one of the most popular Bollywood couples and there is no second doubt about it. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 1991 and have been inseparable since then. There is rarely an event in which the superstar is not accompanied by his gorgeous wife. Be it a wedding party or an award function, the power couple never fails to catch the attention of the paparazzi and onlookers.

As we speak of this, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been spotted by the shutterbugs at an event in the city. As usual, both of them made heads turn as they arrived at the special occasion. The Happy New Year actor floored everyone with his charming looks and donned a green t-shirt teamed up with a brown jacket and funky jeans. Gauri Khan, on the other hand, looked stunning in a shimmery black dress.

Check out the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan below:

Talking about the superstar, he grabbed the limelight a day before while attending a university function in the city. It has been almost a year since Shah Rukh Khan was seen on the big screen and now his fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project. Recently, a few media portals reported that the superstar will be collaborating with Kajol again for his upcoming project which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. However, he has not officially confirmed the same.

