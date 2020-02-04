PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make for a stunning pair at Armaan Jain & Anissa's reception

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan graced the reception party of newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Check out the photos right here.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are now married and after the extravagant wedding yesterday, the reception party has the whos who of Bollywood gracing the event. Right from the evergreen diva to the likes of , Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and family, everyone put their stylish foot forward and have our attention tonight. Also attending the party is none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, with wife .

Shah Rukh and Gauri both, have time and again been snapped together and given the frequency of their spottings, fans make sure to get enough of these two whenever they can. At the party, they continue to give out major couple goals as they pose for the paps. Shah Rukh put together an all-black outfit that made for a royal look while Gauri decided to go for a silver gown and drew some highlight to her eyes with the makeup while her hair was left open.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's photos right here:

On the work front, fans have been waiting for the actor to make an official announcement about his next project, however, he does have a project with veterans, and in fact, the same has been in the buzz recently, Kaamyaab.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

