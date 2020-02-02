PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan scream couple goals as they pose for the paps at the latter's party

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan always grab attention wherever they go and last night's party is definitely one of them. Check out the photos right here.

and are that couple in Bollywood that always manages to win our hearts. While the duo is not snapped together as often as we'd like, because he is King Khan of course, however, when they do pose for photos or simply head out on vacations and getaways together, they manage to have all the attention from the fans and rightly so, they make for an adorable couple after all.

Even after all these years of being together and three kids that they have, we always feel a tinge of weakness in our knees on seeing the Badshah of Bollywood while his lady love, Gauri, completely complements him in all the right ways. For Gauri's event last night, Shah Rukh kept up with his black and white suit look and that mesmerizing smile of his while Gauri looked gorgeous in that red gown.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actor is yet to officially make an announcement about his next film, however, he is all set to turn producer for upcoming film, Kaamyaab. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie will feature Sanjay Mishra in the lead role along with Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh, who will be playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Credits :APH Images

