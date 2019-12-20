PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne join Aishwarya and others for annual day function

Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Sussanne Khan attend the annual day function at their kid's school. Check out the photos here.

Photos of with Aardhya Bachchan and others from the annual day function have been doing the rounds on social media and all of them sure made for a happy photo. Like every year, this year too, Aaradhya was decked up for her dance performance at her school's annual day functions, and also attending the event as guests were the likes of , , , Sussanne Khan, and others.

For the evening, Hrithik kept it casual as he paired a jacket with a t-shirt and denim, not to forget his bearded look and the cap. Sussanne, on the other hand, looked stylish as usual and paired printed pants with a plain black t-shirt and a white shrug. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, wore a grey suit and looked formals at the event, while Gauri paired a printed top with black denim and all of them were all smiles as they entered the school.

Check out Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Sussanne Khan's photos here:

On the work front, Hrithik has had a great year with two back to back hits in the form of Super 30 and War. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is yet to officially announce his next film, but has multiple collaborations lined up ahead.

