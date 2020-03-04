PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan grabs attention as he makes a stellar appearance at the special screening of Kaamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan has been snapped by the shutterbugs while attending the screening of the Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab. Check out the pictures of the superstar.

Although has not appeared on the big screen for almost a year, the superstar does make rare appearances at various events and occasions thereby catching everyone’s attention. King Khan had been spotted with his wife a few days back at an event held in the city. Needless to say, the two of them made for a regal pair and stole the limelight as usual. The Raees actor never fails to impress us with his suave nature and personality.

As we speak of this, Shah Rukh Khan has been clicked by the shutterbugs a little while back as he attended the special screening of the upcoming movie Kaamyaab. The superstar looks uber cool as he is seen wearing a blue shirt teamed up with a green denim jacket and black cargo pants. He also wears a pair of white shoes that completely match his entire outfit. In one of the pictures, King Khan is seen hugging veteran actor Sanjay Mishra who plays a pivotal part in the movie.

Check out the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan below:

As of now, we all are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his next project soon. Talking about the movie Kaamyaab, it features Sanjay Mishra, Isha Talwar and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. The interesting part here is that it has been produced under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta has directed this Hindi language drama which is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

