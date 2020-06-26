  1. Home
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan indulges in some work from home as he shoots for something and fans are excited

We came across some photos of Shah Rukh Khan shooting a little something at home and well, we definitely want to know more about it. Check out the photos here.
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan indulges in some work from home as he shoots for something and fans are excited
Quarantine has been quite a tas to deal with after all but new updates from our favourite celebrities on social media is something that manages to keep all the fans going. None the less, just sometimes, new spottings, the rarest of rare ones do seem to light up their days since we barely get to see a lot of actors out and about in the city. However, today seems to be a lucky day for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the paps caught a glimpse of the actor shooting for something in his balcony at Mannat.

As usual, the actor looked handsome in his casuals and paired a checkered shirt with blue denims. Something that fans were quick to notice was how he has grown long hair and it sure is a reminder of older times when he also used to tie them up. The biggest concern right now seems to be one about what is the actor shooting after all given the fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the screens or just see more of him in any form of work.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's photos here:

Meanwhile, SRK recently completed 28 years in Bollywood as his debut film Deewana, released back on June 25, 1992. Twitter seemed to have become a celebration of the actor as fans took to multiple trends on midnight and well, they continue to send out love to him. If anything, these stills have them all the more excited about what's brewing, isn't it? Check out the photos and drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

