PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan looks dapper in his all black attire as he steps out in the city

Aryan Khan’s style statements never fail to grab the eyeballs and his charm has already got him a decent fan following.

’s elder son has been one of the most talked star kids in tinselvile and he has all the reasons to be so. After all, Aryan has got his dapper looks from King Khan and his style statement is also a thing among the fans. The young star kid is already a rage among SRK’s massive fan following and he doesn’t leave a chance to send the paparazzi on a photo-clicking spree every time he steps out in the city.

And today was no different as Aryan was papped going out and about in the city. The handsome hunk was exuding charm in his all black attire. In the pics, Aryan was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a multi-coloured X mark at the back and he had paired it with black pyjamas and a pair of white sneakers. Junior Khan was also seen wearing a mask as he stepped out of his car given the rising number of COVID 19 cases across the city.

Meanwhile, there have been continuous reports about Aryan’s big Bollywood debut. However, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor had revealed that his son was more interested in film-making. “Aryan is studying to be a film-maker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a film-maker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course,” Shah Rukh had told Hindustan Times.

