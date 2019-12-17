PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan spotted as he steps out of a dubbing studio in the wee hours

Shah Rukh Khan has been snapped by the shutterbugs in the wee hours recently as he stepped out of a dubbing studio in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the superstar.

, who is popularly known as the King Khan of Bollywood, has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for more than two decades and continues to do so even now. The king of millions of hearts often gets clicked by the shutterbugs at various events and occasions. Be it an award function or be it some other event, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress us with his stylish appearances and of course, suave personality and behaviour.

The Raees actor has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs in the city during the wee hours. Shah Rukh has been actually spotted while coming out of a dubbing studio in the city. The superstar kept it simple as he wore a black hoodie teamed up with a pair of matching joggers and shoes. Shah Rukh also smiled back at the paps from inside the car as he got snapped by them.

Check out the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan below:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero which was released last year. The movie also starred and Katrina Kafi in the lead roles. The Dear Zindagi actor has dubbed for the voice of Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King movie. On the other hand, his son has also dubbed for the voice of Simba in the same movie. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project is a big mystery and the superstar hasn’t revealed anything related to it yet. As per certain media reports, he is still on the seach for a good script.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

