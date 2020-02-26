PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan steals the limelight as he suits up in black for an event

Shah Rukh Khan recently stole the limelight at an event with his suave appearance. Check out the latest pictures of the Happy New Year actor.

is popularly known as the King Khan of Bollywood and the reasons are quite obvious. He has been winning the hearts of millions of fans for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. The Happy New Year actor has not been seen on the big screen for almost a year but needless to say, his fan following is still on the rise. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress us with his acting prowess.

His stylish appearances, suave personality and decent behavior are known to everyone in the Bollywood film industry. As we speak of this, the superstar has been snapped by the shutterbugs at an event today. Shah Rukh stole the entire limelight as he was seen wearing an all-black suit teamed up with a white shirt and matching shoes. The Raees actor flashed his beaming smile as usual as he got clicked by the paparazzi.

Check out the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan below:

As it has already been mentioned above, the superstar has remained tight-lipped about his upcoming project which has further piqued the anxiety of his fans and well-wishers. He was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and which was released back in the year 2018. However, the movie failed miserably at the box office. This was the reason why King Khan became quite cautious about choosing scripts for his upcoming projects. Well, let’s hope that the actor announces his next project soon!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

