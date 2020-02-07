PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan waves out to the paparazzi as he arrives at the airport

Shah Rukh Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport during the wee hours. Check out the pictures of the superstar.

The king of hearts, always manages to catch the attention of the paparazzi whenever he makes a public appearance. It’s been almost a year since the release of the superstar’s last movie Zero and well, all of us are eagerly waiting for announcement of his next big project. But one thing is for sure that King Khan’s popularity has not faded a bit and has, in fact, reached higher peaks which definitely show the love people have for him.

As we speak of this, Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted by the paparazzi a little while back at the airport as he was ready to jet off to some unknown location. The superstar stopped and even waved back at the shutterbugs while getting clicked by them. Clad in a black t – shirt and jacket, the Raees actor also sported a pair of cool shades. Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted along with his wife two days back at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's film with Raj & DK a remake of A Hard Day)

On the professional front, the Dear Zindagi actor has remained tight lipped about his upcoming project which has definitely made most of his fans anxious. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from a source that Shah Rukh Khan and his team have bought the adaptation rights of a Korean thriller titled A Hard Day and if all goes well then Red Chillies Entertainment will make the film soon. However, an official confirmation is still awaited on the part of the superstar and his team.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

