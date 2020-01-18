PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and Hrithik Roshan grace Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash

The grand birthday celebrations of Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash saw King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan in attendance wife Gauri Khan.

The grand birthday celebrations of Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash saw King Khan of Bollywood grace the bash with wife . The War actor too attended the birthday bash with his parents. The Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan looked very dapper in a green t-shirt paired with a sleek black coloured blazer. The Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who marked his debut into films with the blockbuster hit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was seen happily posing for pictures with his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan came along with his wife Gauri Khan. The actor who is fondly known as SRK wore a black coloured suit.

On the other hand, Gauri Khan stole the limelight with her dazzling white and black outfit. The stunning couple from Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri happily posed for the shutterbugs. The 75th birthday bash of lyricist Javed Akhtar was a star-studded bash, as many celebrities from the Hindi film industry graced the birthday celebrations of the well-known lyricist. The fans and followers of the Swades actor Shah Rukh Khan were delighted to see his presence at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star made heads turn with his dashing entry at the lavish birthday bash of Javed Akhtar in the city. Hrithik Roshan too caught everyone's attention with his sleek look. The Jodhaa Akbar star looked very handsome as he posed for pictures.

(ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles alongside 'zordaar' Zoya Akhtar & 'jabardast' Jeff Bezos; Check it out)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More