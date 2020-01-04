PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sports a casual look as she steps out in the city

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a restaurant in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

and ’s daughter is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood and there is no denial about this fact. Although, she has not made an entry into the world of Bollywood, her fan following on social media is increasing day by day. Suhana, who is currently pursuing film studies in New York University, had come back home a few days back in order to spend the New Year with her family members.

The paparazzi were finally able to catch a glimpse of Suhana Khan when she went out with her friends for some snack time at one of the restaurants in the city. The star kid of tinsel town got snapped by the shutterbugs after coming out of the eatery. Suhana was spotted sporting a casual outfit consisting of a grey – coloured t – shirt teamed up with a pair of black shorts and white sneakers. Suhana also carried a small brown bag with her.

Check out the latest pictures of Suhana Khan below:

Well, even though fans have to wait a little more for Suhana’s debut in the Bollywood film industry, she still manages to steal the limelight, courtesy her father’s popularity as a superstar. Shah Rukh Khan had mentioned in an interview that Suhana has plans of making a career in the field of acting unlike her brother Aryan who wants to become a writer and filmmaker. If media reports are to be believed, Suhana is expected to join the entertainment industry as soon as she graduates.

Credits :Manav Manglani

