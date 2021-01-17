PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput head to Goa for a mini vacay as they get snapped at the airport.

While Mira Rajput kept her look basic in a denims and a white tee, Shahid Kapoor added colour as he sported a maroon tee and olive green camo pants.

and Mira Rajput have been jet-setting from one place to another for the last few months. With the actor wrapping up the shoot of Jersey and the couple spending time in North India, Shahid and Mira returned to home base in the new year and now seemed to have jetted off once more. On Sunday, the couple were snapped at the airport in the morning as they headed to Goa.

Shahid and Mira looked super casual and kept their outfits basic as they headed inside the airport. They did not pose for the paparazzi who clicked the couple as they headed to catch their flight. While Mira kept her look basic in a denims and a white tee, Shahid added colour as he sported a maroon tee and olive green camo pants.

While it was earlier unknown where they were headed to, Mira's active Instagram presence revealed that the couple are in Goa for a mini vacation of sorts. Check out Shahid and Mira's airport photos below:

The couple often engage in cute banter and just a few days ago the actor had revealed on social media how Mira 'fired' him for not doing a masala film. Shahdi had written, "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation pl gimme something that allows me to please her. #typecast hero in need!! @mira.kapoor I am committed to the cause.”

