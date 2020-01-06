PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look uber stylish as they sweat out in the gym together

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput nailed their gym look after they hit the gym together in the city. Take a look.

and Mira Rajput is one of the most loved couples in the industry. The duo, who has been married for over four years, have been madly in love with each other and have been giving major relationship goals to millennials ever since. From enjoying each other’s companies to embracing parenthood, Shahid and Mira’s have been making the most of their life together. Interestingly, the power couple has also found their workout partner in each other and are often spotted hitting the gym together.

In fact, Shahid and Mira were recently papped outside the gym and the duo made an uber stylish couple. In the pics, Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt with 3/4th sweatpants which he had paired with white sneakers and glasses. He was also seen holding a grey cap and was carrying a bag with him. On the other hand, Mira was clad in black coloured without sleeves top paired with a grey coloured tights with black stripes. The couple even acknowledged the paparazzi as they smiled at them while they walked into the gym.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, has been roped in for the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Jersey. He will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie and will be seen romancing Mrunal Thakur on the big screen. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is slated to release on August 28 this year.

