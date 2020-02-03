PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shell out major couple goals as they hit the gym together

Today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were papped at the gym and as always, they looked stylish together. PHOTOS!

and Mira Rajput are one of the most stylish and loved couples of B-town and whenever these two are papped out and about, they always dish out major couples goals. From their airport photos, red carpet appearances to social media posts, Shahid and Mira always put their stylish food forward and today, Shahid and Mira were papped together coming out of the gym. Yes, Shahid and Mira kick-started the week by hitting the gym and in the photos, while this Kabir Singh actor looked suave in an all black look, Mira made heads turn in a bralette and jeggings.

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput attended a pre-wedding function of her friend Sejal Kukreja and thanks to social media, Mira shared stunning pictures of herself posing with her girl gang. In the photos, Mira looked stunning in a pink one-shoulder gown and Janhvi Kapoor was all hearts for the photo. Prior to this, Mira Rajput had flown to Chandigarh to be with husband Shahid Kapoor after the actor suffered an injury while shooting for Jersey.

Post Shahid’s surgery, the actor took to social media to thank his fans for the love as he wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.” Talking about Jersey, the film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the game in his late thirties to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish. Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, is a remake of 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Besides Shahid Kapoor, Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

