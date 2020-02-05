PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput slay in monochrome athleisure; Take their gym looks a notch above

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput get papped at the gym in monochrome athleisure and it is a perfect OOTD for your next gym outing!

Speaking of gym looks, and Mira Rajput have always managed to turn heads whenever they hit the gym. Both, Shahid and Mira shell out major style inspiration every time they get papped on their way to the gym and it is surely a delight for the eyes when the two head out together. Showing that couple who sweats together, stays together, Shahid and Mira often plan their workout sessions together and come under the spotlight making stylish appearances.

Just a while ago, Shahid and wifey Mira were once again spotted outside the gym and oh boy! both of them look super amazing. Taking their gym looks a notch above, Shahid and Mira stunned in their monochrome athleisure. Shahid Kapoor opted for all grey gym wear. He wore a cool grey tee matched with grey shorts and white sports shoes. He also put on a pair of two-toned shades to glam up his look. Check out the pictures:

On the other hand, Mira picked an all-black athleisure for her workout session. She wore a stylish black bralette with black leggings featuring a cool design. Mira had her hair pulled back in a ponytail while she sported a de-glam look with ease. However, Mira oozed style in her plush athleisure. Not to miss her top's back. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mira is one of the most stylish yummy-mummies in B-Town. Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is gearing up for his next release Jersey. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of a cricketer in the Gowtam Tinnanuri film. It is slated for August 28, 2020 release.

