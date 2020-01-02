PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput start off the New Year by hitting the gym

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out of the gym together. Check out their pictures.

and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 2015 and have been inseparable since then. Shahid and Mira are also the doting parents of two children – Misha and Zain. The lovely couple is often spotted together at various events and occasions. Be it an award function or be it a gym session, the two of them are always together.

Most of the time, paparazzi spot the actor and his wife while going in and out of the gym. Both Shahid and Mira are known to be fitness enthusiasts and are often seen hitting the gym together. Recently, the Udta Punjab actor has been snapped again with his wife by the shutterbugs as they stepped out of the gym. Shahid wore a grey t – shirt and matching joggers with his face half – hidden by a cap. Mira, on the other hand, wore an all – pink gym outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput below:

On the professional front, the year 2019 has proved to be quite lucky for Shahid Kapoor as his movie Kabir Singh became a blockbuster hit. He was paired up opposite Kiara Advani in the movie which has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will now be seen in the upcoming movie Jersey co – starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. The Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name.

Credits :Pinkvilla

