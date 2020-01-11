PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor covers up his injury from Jersey prep as he returns to Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped at the airport as they return from Mohali. Check out the photos here.

has gone all out for Jersey prep, and the actor headed to Mohali for the prep of the same. However, his outing there did not turn out to be very pleasant as the actor ended up injuring himself on the sets. We reported the same just yesterday, and the actor had to undergo stitches due to the same. Hearing about his injury, wife Mira Rajput rushed to Shahid Kapoor and today, they were snapped at the airport today.

Earlier in the evening today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped at the airport as they returned to Mumbai together. Both of them decided to keep it casual and were dressed for the winters just about fine. What also had our attention was Shahid Kapoor's mask, which he probably had on in order to cover the stitches and keep it clean. Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh and the movie turned out to be a huge success for the actor. In fact, the movie also did extremely well at the box office and in fact, turned out to be one of his biggest hits so far. Now, fans have been waiting for his next sports drama, Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

