PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor flashes his smile as he poses for selfies with fans post workout

Post Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Jersey.

Not at filmy parties and events but one place where will be religiously papped is outside the gym. That’s right! We all know that Shahid Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and every day, this Kabir Singh actor makes sure to workout at the gym. While sometimes, Shahid Kapoor is accompanied by wifey Mira Rajput, on other days, Shahid works out alone and today, Shahid looked dapper as he was seen sporting black joggers and tee.

As soon as Shahid stepped out of the gym, he was thronged by fans for selfies and despite being tired, Shahid didn’t disappoint his fans and posed for photos. A few days back, Shahid Kapoor injured himself while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh and Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Shahid was rehearsing when a ball unexpectedly hit him on the lower lip and blood started gushing out and that is when he was immediately taken for treatment.

Post Kabir Singh, Shahid will be seen in Jersey wherein he will play the role of a cricketer and the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film will hit the theatres on August 28, 2020. After undergoing treatment, Shahid took to Twitter thanks all his fans for the support and in an interview, Shahid opened up about being part of Jersey as he said that Jersey is a personal film as it’s a human journey and touched him deeply.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More