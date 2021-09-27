PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor gets spotted in rugged look; Pooja Hegde is a blazing sun in yellow pant suit

Every day, the paparazzi spots celebrities from the film and television fraternity as they go about their lives and the daily hustle and bustle. Be it an event, on a set, a lunch date at a restaurant, at the salon, gym, airport, or a studio – the paparazzi are everywhere the celebrities are. Yesterday, September 26th was no different, as the media spotted actors Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde at different locations, as they both went about their work.

Pooja Hegde was spotted in the upscale locality of Bandra in the dream city of Mumbai. The actress looked extremely gorgeous as she upped the glam quotient by many notches in her fashionable look. Pooja was sported in a crisp and bright yellow pantsuit. She carried it beautifully and with much grace, panache, and confidence. Her yellow heels matched with her outfit. She styled her hair in beachy waves, and completed the look with glamourous makeup, and a pretty necklace for accessories. Pooja obliged the media personnel with pictures as they clicked them from a distance. She also flashed her beautiful smile as she struck her poses.

Shahid, on the other hand was spotted in town, while he donned two casual and rugged looks. In one look, he was seen in a cream and blue checked shirt, which he layered over a grey vest. He teamed them up with black pants and shoes. In the other look, he was seen wearing a blue and grey striped shirt, that he paired with grey trousers and black shoes. He kept his mask on in both these looks. The actor was papped as he walked out of his vanity van.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be soon seen on the big screens in the much-awaited Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. The film will release on 15 October. She also has Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. Shahid, on the other hand will star in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur, will release in the theatres on 31st December, 2021. Besides this, Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK's web show with Raashi Khanna. Pinkvilla recently informed you, Regina Cassandra, who we saw in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also has joined Raashi and Shahid on the show.

