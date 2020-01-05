PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor is giving major fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym for Jersey prep

As Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for Jersey, the actor was seen sweating hard in the gym to prepare for the movie.

Post the stupendous success of Kabir Singh, has undoubtedly been one of the most sought after actor in Bollywood. His impeccable performance in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial brought him in the list of top A-listers in the industry and also raised the bar for the actor himself. And while Shahid has been roped in for the remake of Telugu movie Jersey, the Jab We Met actor is leaving no stone unturned to give the movie his best efforts.

To note, Shahid will be playing the role of a cricketer in the movie. While the actor has been honing his skills with the bat, he is also sweating out hard in the gym to get the perfect physique for the role. Recently, the Kabir Singh star was papped outside the gym post a rigorous workout session. In the pictures, Shahid was dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts. He completed his gym look with a black cap and a pair of white sneakers. The handsome actor looked all pumped up post the gym session and was certainly giving major fitness goals to millennials.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s gym pics:

Talking about Jersey, the movie will be helmed by director Goutam Tinnanuri who also directed the Telugu version. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Thakur in the lead and is slated to hit the screens on August 28 this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

