PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor goes all black as he heads to city gym after a while; Ananya Panday keeps up with Yoga

Shahid Kapoor was snapped heading to his gym in the city after quite sometime. The Jersey star greeted the paps from a distance. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was snapped when she was exiting her Yoga class.

Bollywood stars like to keep up with their fitness routines and rarely miss the same. However, amid the ongoing pandemic, many had opted to workout at home. Now, as things are getting better, many stars are seen heading out to work out, and speaking of this, today, and Ananya Panday were spotted in the city as they headed out for their respective workout sessions. While Shahid headed to the gym, Ananya kept up with her yoga classes. Fans of Shahid had been waiting to see the actor in action. And recently, he returned to Mumbai after a while.

Today, he was snapped by the paparazzi when he was leaving his home to head to the gym. In the photos, the Jersey actor is seen clad in a black tee with matching shorts and tights. He is also seen sporting black sports shoes along with cool sunglasses. Shahid broke the monotony of an all black gym look with a peach coloured mask. The handsome star, at first, came out of his building and waved to the paps from a distance. Later, at the gym, he showed them a thumbs-up sign and headed to sweat it out in the city gym after a while.

On the other hand, Ananya was snapped as she came out of her yoga class. The gorgeous star has been keeping up with her classes daily and yesterday even took her sister Rysa Panday for the class. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a white tee with a printed pink pair of tights. She is also seen sporting a vibrant mask as she came out of the class. She waved to the paps from a distance and then headed home.

Take a look at Shahid and Ananya's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has wrapped up his film, Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit that stars Nani. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill.

Ananya, on the other hand, will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being produced by Dharma Productions. Besides this, she also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

