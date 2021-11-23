PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor keeps it cool and casual at the airport

A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor at the airport. The ‘Haider’ actor was seen donning a purple tracksuit teamed up with black shoes. Before entering his car, Shahid paused and posed for the shutterbugs. He was also seen following COVID-19 norms as he quickly wore his mask after he posed for the camera.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor has been keeping busy lately, owing to his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. Despite his work commitments, Shahid makes sure to keep his fans updated. The actor dominated the headlines on November 22 as he teased his fans with an update about his upcoming movie ‘Jersey’. Taking to his Instagram, Shahid Kapoor dropped the first poster of the movie wherein he is seen dressed in a white jersey and waving his cricket bat towards his fans in the stadium. Along with the poster, Shahid shared the ‘Jersey’ trailer release date and to his fans’ surprise, the trailer will be dropped today i.e. on November 23. Now just a day ahead of the trailer launch, we spotted Shahid at the airport.

Sharing the new poster, Shahid wrote, “IT'S TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go.” Now, a night before the release of the trailer, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and revealed his “hilarious” feelings with fans. Using a filter, Shahid expressed his thoughts and wrote, “My exact feeling on the night before the Jersey trailer launch.

For the unversed, Shahid’s upcoming movie Jersey is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title. The film story is about a man who wants to aspire to do sports in his mid-40s but faces several complications. Apart from Shahid, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Jersey is all set to hit the theatres on December 31 this year.

