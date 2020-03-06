PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor keeps it uber cool in athleisure wear as he returns to Mumbai post Jersey shoot

Shahid Kapoor returned to Mumbai later last night and he was snapped at the airport. Check out the photos right here.

has been keeping rather busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey. In fact, the actor had a working birthday and chose to spend it with his team and family, who visited him in Chandigarh to celebrate his birthday right at midnight. Photos and videos of his birthday celebrations took over on the internet and it sure seemed to be a fun affair as a happy Shahid posed with photos with everyone on his birthday night.

The actor was spotted at the airport while coming back to Mumbai later last night and he sure looked fitter and younger, so to say. Shahid decided to put together an outfit that had multiple shades of grey and hi hairdo sure seemed to be working well with us. The entire athleisure look suited him just fine while he carried a jacket along with him on his arms. If one looks closely, his injury seems to have recovered as well.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Shahid, in a recent interview, got talking about all things films, and spoke about how he is extremely happy with how the audiences gave Kabir Singh more than he ever thought of, however, at the same time, he also added that he knows that it does not mean the same will happen with Jersey as well and that he wishes for the fans to relate to it and the story it is trying to tell.

