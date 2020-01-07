PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor looks pumped in baggy shorts and ripped tee post his gym session

Shahid Kapoor was snapped post his gym session today. The Jersey actor smiled at the paps as he came out after a workout session.

and Mira Rajput are among the couples in Bollywood who usually do everything together. Be it enjoying their favourite dishes or even working out, Shahid and Mira usually step out together for the same. However, on Tuesday, the Kabir Singh star was snapped post his gymming session sans wife Mira. Shahid recently returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh after shooting for a schedule of Jersey. Often while shooting in Chandigarh, Shahid's photos with local fans in the city used to surface online. Even a picture with local UT's cricket team surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shahid was snapped by the paparazzi outside his gym in Mumbai. In the photos, Shahid is seen sporting a ripped pale coloured tee with grey baggy shorts. Along with this, the Kabir Singh star is seen clad in white sneakers and an oversized pair of sunglasses. As Shahid came out of the gym, his messy hair proved that he has a rigorous workout session. The Jersey actor seemed pumped post gymming as he walked towards his car.

Shahid smiled at the paps and acknowledged them. Post this, Shahid gave the photographers a thumbs up before leaving for home. Shahid has been extremely occupied with the shooting of Jersey in Chandigarh and Mira also joined him there with Misha and Zain for the holiday season. Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film that starred Nani. In the remake, Shahid will be seen playing the lead and Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing his love interest in the film. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is produced by Allu Arvid, Dil Raju productions and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

