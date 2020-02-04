PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor makes our hearts skip a beat with his cute smile as he gets papped outside gym

As Shahid Kapoor is working on Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey, he is sweating it hard in the gym to prepare for the cricket drama.

is one actor in Bollywood who has won hearts with his versatility on the big screen. Give a role to Shahid and he will make sure to amaze you with his performance. Be it the sundar-susheel ladka in Vivah, a rebel in Haider, the drug addict artist in Udta Punjab, a royal Rajput king in Padmaavat and a crazy love in Kabir Singh, with each movie, Shahid has proved that he is an epitome of dedication and hard work.

Not only does Shahid believe in getting into the minute details of the character he is given, but the actor also doesn’t mind sweating hard in the gym to get into perfect shape. And that’s exactly what he is doing for his upcoming movie Jersey. Shahid, being a fitness freak, was spotted at the gym as he is busy preparing for his upcoming cricket drama. In the pictures, the Shaandaar actor was spotted wearing his grey t-shirt and black shorts which he had paired with white sneakers. But it was his messy hair and cute smile that made every girl go weak on her knees.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s gym pics:

Talking about Jersey, the movie happens to be the much talked about remake of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Shahid will be stepping into superstar Nani’s shoes for the movie and will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead and slated to release on August 28 this year.

