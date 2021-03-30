PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor makes sure to follow COVID norms as he gets papped at airport; Opts for a comfy outfit

Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen in Jersey remake, was recently papped at the airport and was exuding charm in a casual outfit.

is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood for a reason. The actor, who had won millions of hearts with his chocolate boy look in Ishq Vishk, has undoubtedly come a long way in his career and has proved his versatility time and again. Interestingly, Shahid is a sight to behold not just on the silver screen but his style is also a thing in the industry. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is known for leaving a mark with his swag be it during his workout sessions, airport or red carpet events.

Recently, Shahid was spotted at the Mumbai airport and he once again exuded charm in casuals. The Kabir Singh actor was seen wearing a comfortable black t-shirt which he had paired with black baggy trousers and yellow and black coloured sneakers. This isn’t all. He was also seen carrying a yellow bag as he made his way out of the airport. Besides, Shahid was also spotted following all the COVID 19 norms and was wearing a mask and a face shield given the rise in COVID 19 cases.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after winning hearts with his stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh, the actor will be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey remake. While the Telugu sports drama, which had featured Nani in the lead, had won a National Award, Shahid will be seen stepping into Nani’s shoes and will play the role of a cricketer. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead, Jersey is slated to release on November 5 this year.

