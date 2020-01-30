PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor sports black athleisure as he leaves from the gym in style

Shahid Kapoor sports black athleisure as he gets papped outside the gym.

Its been quite some time that gave us a glimpse of his stylish gym looks but the actor seems to be back at it now! Just a while ago, Shahid was spotted outside his gym and the actor looked super handsome in black athleisure. Shahid is a gym enthusiast as his pictures are proof of the same. The actor seems to have a collection of black gym wear and every time he steps out, it is a treat for the paparazzi!

Recently, Shahid was spotted outside his gym and like always, the actor sported black athleisure as got papped in style. Shahid wore a black tee and matched it with black pants. He clubbed it up with a pair of white shades. Shahid flaunted his stubble beard look and oh boy! we can't get our eyes off! The Kabir Singh fame greeted the paparazzi with a smile and posed for a few clicks. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next big release after Kabir Singh. The actor will soon be seen stepping into the shoes of a cricketer in his upcoming sports drama Jersey. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is slated for August 28, 2020 release. Besides Shahid essaying the lead role, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Kapur and others in pivotal roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

