PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor takes on the field as he preps for Jersey, Mira Rajput goes out and about in the city

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped in the city as they went out and about doing their own thing. Check out the photos right here.

has been prepping up for his upcoming film, the remake of Telugu film Jersey. The reports about the same have been doing the rounds for a while now, and the movie is slated for a release on August 28, 2020. The actor has delved deep into the preparations, and the first look of the film was well-received by fans. Post his last hit, Kabir Singh, the fans are looking forward to his next release.

Earlier in the evening today, the actor was snapped during the practice sessions, and well, every single time he is on field with the bat, fans sure get excited, waiting to see what is in store for them. The actor kept the look casual and opted for an all grey athleisure wear look. Also snapped in the city today was wife Mira Rajput. Mira kept it casual and put together the all time classic blue denim and white shirt look for her outing in the city.

Shahid has also been in talks for multiple other films, however, he hasn't announced his next project after Jersey. His last film, Kabir Singh, turned out to be one of his biggest hits so far, and while the movie received mixed reviews, the actor's skills have been praised for the same.

