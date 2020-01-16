PHOTOS: Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra is all smiles as he celebrates his birthday with fans

Sidharth Malhotra recently celebrated his birthday with few fans who had come to meet him. Check out the latest pictures of the Shershaah actor.

The handsome hunk made his debut with the movie Student of the Year helmed by which was released in the year 2012. Post that, there was no looking back for Sidharth who started getting offers one after the other. In the past few years, Sidharth has acted in some amazing movies which include Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and many others. The actor is also popular because of his good looks and chocolate boy image.

Sidharth Malhotra turns a year older today and his birthday celebrations have already begun. The paparazzi spotted the Shershaah actor celebrating his birthday with a few fans who also brought along some gifts with them. Sidharth seemed quite elated as he cut his birthday cake and received the gifts from his fans. The actor looked suave as usual in a red and black gingham print cardigan teamed up with a pair of black joggers and matching shoes.

Check out the latest picture of Sidharth Malhotra below:

On the professional front, Sidharth’s last movie of 2019 was Marjaavaan for which he earned a lot of appreciation owing to his stellar performance. He will be next seen in the movie Shershaah which has been co – produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Sidharth has been paired up opposite Kiara Advani in the biopic in which he will be reportedly playing a double role. The release date of Shershaah has not been announced yet.

