PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra pose at their newborn baby girl Samisha's welcome party

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra enjoy their newborn daughter Samisha's welcome party after having announced her arrival a couple of days ago.

Kundra and Raj Kundra announced the arrival of their baby girl Samisha on Mahashivratri day. The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on February 15th, 2020 and completed their family. They named their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra and Shilpa revealed that she had decided upon the name when she was herself 21 years old as she has always wanted a daughter. After having announced the good news, Shilpa and Raj were seen at the welcome party for baby Samisha where they posed like proud parents in the presence of a few close friends.

According to sources, Shilpa's close friend Akanksha Malhotra threw a private bash for the couple in Mumbai to celebrate the sound of little footsteps coming their way. Shilpa made for a perfect yummy mummy as she wore a white sweater clubbed with black faux leather pants. On the other hand, Raj Kundra kept it cool and casual wearing a pink shirt with denim jeans. The party had two delicious theme cakes to celebrate baby Samisha's arrival. Among the other guests, 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also a part of the celebrations.

Check out the pictures:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are also blessed with a son Viaan Kundra. The little bundle of joy is 7 years old now and is extremely happy to welcome his younger sister Samisha. Everyone in the family is super excited. Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty too has expressed her elation on becoming a maasi once again.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on Shilpa Shetty’s baby: Samisha is a bundle of joy & I’m excited to be maasi again

Credits :Instagram

Read More