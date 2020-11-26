PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha looks cute as button as she steps out with mommy

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Samisha make a stylish mother-daughter duo as they go out and about in the city

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha has been the talk of the town ever since she was born. The little munchkin was born via surrogacy and the proud parent can’t stop gushing about her ever since. Interestingly, Samisha happened to be the couple’s second child after their son Viaan Raj Kundra. The proud mommy, who is also an avid social media user, is oven seen treating her massive fan following with beautiful pics and videos of her little munchkin. However, Shilpa had made sure not to show Samisha’s face to the social media family.

However, Samisha’s cute looks are no more a secret now as the paps had recently got a glimpse of the little princess. And now the baby has once again has been spotted with Shilpa as the mother daughter duo stepped out in the city. In the pics, the yummy mommy looked stunning in her royal blue coloured frock dress paired with a pair of mustard coloured sneakers. On the other hand, Samisha looked cute as a button in her denim frock and bow style hairband.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s pics with Samisha.

To recall, Shilpa had announced Samisha’s arrival with a heartwarming post on Instagram. She wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

