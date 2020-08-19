  1. Home
PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor snapped together after meeting director Luv Ranjan

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped by the paparazzi after their meeting with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director in Mumbai.
Soon-to-be co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped on Wednesday evening in the city. If the grapevine is anything to go by, Shraddha and Ranbir will likely be working together in Luv Ranjan's next directorial. And guess what? They were snapped by the paparazzi today after their meeting with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director in Mumbai. 

Shraddha and Ranbir were snapped in their respective cars as they waved out to the paparazzi while their faces were covered with a mask. While the makers have not confirmed any details about the possible film these two actors could be working on, Pinkvilla ha exclusively revealed that its being worked out. 

A source earlier told us, "During the lockdown, Shraddha has heard several narrations and has also verbally agreed for two films. One of them is a quirky romcom with a popular male actor. The team will announce the films when the time is right as the modalities are being worked out right now." 

Take a look at Ranbir and Shraddha's latest pictures below:

The source had added that Shraddha will soon be making her debut on OTT as well. "She is extremely kicked to flag off her first ever digital project. Yes, among the many projects she has green lit, one is a big woman oriented drama, that's being mounted on a huge scale for an OTT platform," the insider told PV. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor to make her web debut with a strong woman oriented drama

On the other hand, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor. Both the films are currently under production. 

Do you think Ranbir and Shraddha would make a good onscreen couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

