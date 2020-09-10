  1. Home
PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor beats the mid week blues with her casual look and a mask as she steps out in the city

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped in the city as she headed out. The Chhichhore star was seen clad in casuals as she stepped out. But, she was not without her mask.
Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 06:10 pm
Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars are spotted in the city but not without taking proper precautions. Often, many stars are seen with masks on and some even opt to wear face shields when they step out. Speaking of this, Shraddha Kapoor stepped out on Thursday evening with her mask on as she went out and about in the city. The gorgeous star has been spending time at home with her family and has stepped out only for work. 

On Thursday, Shraddha was spotted as she headed out. While she was seen wearing her mask, it was the 'denim on denim' look that left us in awe of the actress and her style. In the photos, Shraddha is seen clad in casual blue denim jeans with a tee and a long denim coat over it. With this, Shraddha is seen flaunting a huge grey bag and cool spectacles. As she stepped out of her car, she was greeted by the paparazzi. 

She acknowledged them from a distance and posed before she headed inside the building where she had arrived in her car. The actress was seen sporting cool converse sneakers that were black and white in colour. She smiled at the paparazzi and headed her way. She even asked the photographer about his well being. 

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ShraddhaKapoor snapped in the suburbs for a meeting #paptalk

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film did well at the box office. However, its run was cut short due to the theatre shut down. Recently, Shraddha celebrated one year of Chhichhore with a sweet video montage on social media and remembered her film with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, she will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Why is she so lovely and beautiful? I feel extremely proud to say she is my role model. God bless her and her family.

