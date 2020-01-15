PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor clubs white crop top with beige pants and rocks her OOTD as she gets papped

Shraddha Kapoor dons a white crop top with beige pants and shells out major style goals in her OOTD.

is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The dance drama is just a couple of weeks away from its release and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. It also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in key roles. The plot divides the crew of dancers into two teams, namely, team Sahej and team Inayat. Sahej hails from Punjab while Inayat is a Pakistani girl. The two drag their Indo-Pak rivalry to the dance floor as they fight it out to win the international dance championship.

Shraddha has worked very hard to pull off the complex dance forms as seen in the songs and trailer. The actress is not only seen acing her dance steps but also looks breathtaking in the trailer. Pretty and poise, Shraddha always seems to have her style game on point. Recently, the actress headed out in the town and once again she was found shelling out some major style inspiration as she clubbed a white crop top with beige pants and rocked her OOTD. Shraddha also pulled off a perfect hair flip as she got out of the car and posed for the paparazzi.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will also be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 releasing on March 6, 2020. The actress paired opposite Tiger Shroff in the first installment as well. took over in part 2 and the third installment brings Tiger and Shraddha back together on the celluloid. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a key role whereas Shraddha will be seen as an air hostess in the film.

Also Read: Street Dancer: Shraddha Kapoor forgets steps while dancing with Varun Dhawan to Illegal Weapon in THIS video

Read More