PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor gets papped with fans as she steps out in a chic outfit

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in 2010 in the drama film, ‘Teen Patti’, where she featured alongside the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley. In her over-a-decade-long career, Shraddha has appeared in several films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Rock On 2’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Stree’, to name a few. Kapoor enjoys quite the fame and popularity among the masses and her latest photos from yesterday are proof of the same. Yesterday, the actress was snapped with a bunch of her fans when she was out and about in the city.

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress was spotted by the paparazzi in the Bandra locality of the dream city. Shraddha looked effortlessly stylish as she donned a black and white, printed, halter-neck crop top with a pair of blue ripped denim. She kept her hair down, which further accentuated her beauty. Shraddha also wore a black mask, and completed the look with classic golden hoop earrings and a black sling bag. As the paps continued to click her, she was surrounded by her many fans who were extremely happy and excited to see the actress. She even obliged a few of them with pictures before making her way to her car.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 film, ‘Baaghi 3’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor and the two have begun shooting for the film. The release date is yet to be announced.