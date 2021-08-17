PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor gleams in green; Katrina Kaif keeps it stylish in casuals
Every day, the paparazzi spot Bollywood celebs at different places like airports, restaurants, gyms, clinics, salons, etc., as they go about their day-to-day lives. While many a time they stop, acknowledge the shutterbugs, and even oblige them with smiling pictures, sometimes, they are caught in the rush. Whatever the case be, it’s always exciting to get a glimpse of their life outside of the big screens. This afternoon, two beautiful ladies of B-Town, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were caught by the shutterbugs at different neighborhoods of Mumbai.
Shraddha Kapoor was papped at Kromakay Salon, Juhu. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress kept it stylish yet comfortable with a lime green crop top that she paired with beige high-waisted pants. She also wore a matching beige face mask and kept her hair in a top bun. Shraddha accessorized the look with light golden hoop earrings, and completed the look with a white sling bag that matched with her white heels. The lime-green and beige combination made for a stunning case, as she looked fresh and glowing. Keeping her mask on, Shraddha stopped and posed for the cameras, before making her way out.
Check out Shraddha’s latest photos here:
Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was spotted in Bandra. She opted for casuals- a powder blue top, paired with black pants. Katrina kept her hair up in a messy bun and completed her look with a pair of goggles and a blue face mask. The shutterbugs spotted her as she was getting down from her car.
Check out Katrina Kaif’s latest photos:
