PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor gleams in green; Katrina Kaif keeps it stylish in casuals

Every day, the paparazzi spot Bollywood celebs at different places like airports, restaurants, gyms, clinics, salons, etc., as they go about their day-to-day lives. While many a time they stop, acknowledge the shutterbugs, and even oblige them with smiling pictures, sometimes, they are caught in the rush. Whatever the case be, it’s always exciting to get a glimpse of their life outside of the big screens. This afternoon, two beautiful ladies of B-Town, and were caught by the shutterbugs at different neighborhoods of Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor was papped at Kromakay Salon, Juhu. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress kept it stylish yet comfortable with a lime green crop top that she paired with beige high-waisted pants. She also wore a matching beige face mask and kept her hair in a top bun. Shraddha accessorized the look with light golden hoop earrings, and completed the look with a white sling bag that matched with her white heels. The lime-green and beige combination made for a stunning case, as she looked fresh and glowing. Keeping her mask on, Shraddha stopped and posed for the cameras, before making her way out.

Check out Shraddha’s latest photos here:

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was spotted in Bandra. She opted for casuals- a powder blue top, paired with black pants. Katrina kept her hair up in a messy bun and completed her look with a pair of goggles and a blue face mask. The shutterbugs spotted her as she was getting down from her car.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s latest photos:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor trying to console a crying fan at the airport will melt your heart; VIDEO inside

ALSO READ: Poll Results: Netizens shower love on Katrina Kaif's casual look over Deepika Padukone's street style