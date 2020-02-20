PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor goes nerdy and sports transparent glasses post coming out of a dubbing studio

Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor has been snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for a dubbing session in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actresses of the Hindi film industry. The promising actress who made her acting debut in B – Town with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, got her breakthrough with the blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2 in which she was paired up opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 2013. After that, Shraddha Kapoor has showcased her acting prowess in numerous movies which include Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Stree, Chhichhore, ABCD 2, etc.

As we speak of this, Shraddha Kapoor has been spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of a studio in the city post a dubbing session for one of her upcoming movies. The actress opted for a rather nerdy look and paired up transparent glasses with her outfit. She was spotted wearing a white tank top teamed up with a pair of matching jeans and white flip – flops. Shraddha left her hair open and smiled back at the paparazzi too.

Check out the pictures of Shraddha Kapoor below:

Shraddha’s latest release is the Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Aparshakti Khurana, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and others. She is currently gearing up for Baaghi 3 which features Tiger Shroff as the male lead. People loved Shraddha and Tiger’s on-screen chemistry in Baaghi and the same has been expected from Baaghi 3 too. The movie which has been extensively shot in Siberia is all set to be released into the theatres on March 6, 2020. It has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is an official remake of the Tamil movie Vettai.

