PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor layers up casuals with a white shirt; Tara Sutaria looks exquisite in traditional look

Every day when Bollywood stars step out in the city, they get caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, on Thursday, and Tara Sutaria were snapped in the city as they went about their work separately. While Shraddha was snapped outside a filmmaker's office, Tara was snapped in the city. Both the gorgeous ladies put their best fashion foot forward as they donned different looks for their outing in the city. Tara and Shraddha made heads turn with their OOTDs.

In the photos, Shraddha was papped when she was making her way to a filmmaker's office. She is seen clad in a black tee with white pants. To layer up her casual look, Shraddha added a white shirt and left the buttons open. Along with it, the Stree star is seen opting for a pair of sneakers and she ensured that COVID 19 protocol was being followed as Shraddha wore a mask. She rounded off her look with a black tote bag. Shraddha posed for paps as she got out of her car and headed for the meeting.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Tara was seen in a complete traditional look as she stepped out. In the photos, Tara is seen clad in a white A-line suit with a gorgeous pair of jhumkis. The star is seen adding a gorgeous white bag along with Punjabi juttis to round off her exquisite traditional look. Tara managed to make heads turn in her ethnic look and posed for paps from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently returned to Mumbai after shooting with for Luv Ranjan's film. The actress will be seen next in the untitled rom-com with Ranbir. Besides this, she also has a film based on Naagin and ChaalBaaz in London.

On the other hand, Tara will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and . Besides this, she also has Tadap with Ahan Shetty.

Also Read|Inside Aadar Jain’s birthday bash: Tara Sutaria enjoys delicious barbecue with her beau and the ‘boiz’