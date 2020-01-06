PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly chic as she arrives at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor has been snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Street Dancer 3D actress.

If there is one actress who is currently having a good run in her career, it is definitely . Well, there is no denial about this fact that the year 2019 proved to be really lucky for the Stree actress who managed to achieve box office success through her movies Saaho and Chhichhore. After having impressed the audiences with her sweet candour, Shraddha is now all set to surprise everyone with Street Dancer 3D which is her first release of 2020.

Apart from her stellar performances in her movies, Shraddha is also known for her unique style statements. The Ek Villain actress surely knows to ace the style game which is very much evident from her public apperances. Shraddha Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport in the evening hours. The Stree actress looked effortlessly chic as she wore a black tee and denims teamed up with a stylish jacket. She also wore a pair of black boots which perfectly matched her outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Shraddha Kapoor below:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha will be collaborating with for the second consecutive time in this movie after ABCD 2. The movie has been directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Murli Sharma and others in pivotal roles. Some of the movie’s songs like Muqabla, Garmi and Illegal Weapon 2.0 have already become chartbusters thereby becoming a craze among the music lovers.

