PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor looks undeniably pretty as she dons green salwar kameez at a movie screening

has been appreciated a lot since last year for giving stellar performances in her movies. Her latest release is the Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D in which she has been roped in opposite . The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming next which is Baaghi 3 for which she has been immensely praised. The trailer of the movie is already out which has further piqued the interest of the fans for its release into the theatres.

The Stree actress is also known for her unique style statements and fashion choices. Shraddha Kapoor has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out to attend the screening of a Marathi movie. The Baaghi 3 actress kept it simple but she looked undeniably pretty in a green coloured salwar kameez teamed up with a pair of pink sandals as she arrived at the event. Shraddha opted for a minimal makeup look and let her wavy hair down.

Check out the latest pictures of Shraddha Kapoor below:

Talking about her upcoming movie Baaghi 3, Shraddha has been paired up opposite Tiger Shroff. Apart from them, it also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The much – anticipated action triller has been scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. Recently, a new still from one of songs Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 has been unveiled on social media much to the excitement of the fans.

