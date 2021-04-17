PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor opts for a sporty and comfy outfit as she returns to the bay from Maldives

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in Chaalbaaz in London, has returned to Mumbai after enjoying her vacation in the Maldives.

has been enjoying the best moments of her life lately. The actress, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, has been in vacation mode for quite some time now. In fact, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been flying to the Maldives quite often these days. She seems to be having the time of her life there and her social media account is proof of it as it is flooded with stunning pics from the tropical paradise. And now, after enjoying her vacation, Shraddha is back in Mumbai and was papped at the Mumbai airport today.

In the pics, Shraddha was seen wearing a sporty yet comfy outfit as she was papped at the exit gate the Half Girlfriend actress wore a white coloured t-shirt with a beach print and had paired it with green coloured shorts and a pair of white sneakers. The Ek Villain actress also made sure to follow the COVID protocols and was wearing a mask as she walked out of the airport.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s pics as she returns from the Maldives:

Talking about the work front, Shraddha has been roped in to play the lead in Pankuj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London which is said to be a remake of ’s iconic movie Chaalbaaz. Interestingly, the actress will be seen playing a double role in the movie. Apart from this, Shraddha has also been roped in to play the role of shape shifting Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi’s next. Talking about it, Shraddha said, "It’s an absolute delight to play a 'naagin' on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am in 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen' and always wanted to play a similar role that is rooted in Indian folklore."

