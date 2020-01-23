PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor puts shimmer and tassels together for her outfit at the Street Dancer 3D screening

Shraddha Kapoor's outfit at the screening of Street Dancer 3D has our attention and we are in awe. Check out the photos right here.

's latest fashion outings have our attention for all the right reasons. From her airport looks to the ones during promotions, Shraddha has been shelling out major fashion goals and we can't seem to get enough of them because how can we? Shraddha has always been one to keep it chic and yet make her way through with the finest of outfits, even if it means donning a pair of denims and a top to go with it.

Tonight, at the screening of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha decided to put together two of our favourite fashion components together as she sported a pink and yellow ombre style dress, and while it had all the shimmer that we would like, it also has an addition of tassels all over, one that we are all hearts for. She kept it elegant much and did not go OTT with the makeup, drawing all the attention to this outfit that we are liking a lot.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's photos right here:

Street Dancer 3D has been one that has been in the news for a while now, and while the movie is definitely a much awaited film and is going to give both the actors a nice kickstart, it will be clashing with 's Panga at the box office tomorrow. Which movie are you going for this weekend?

