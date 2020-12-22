PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao stun in hues of blue & green for an event; Shakti Kapoor joins in too

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were joined by Shakti Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor as they stepped out for an event. The Stree co-actors Rajkummar and Shraddha opted for their best looks for the event.

It was a bright day for actors and Rajkummar Rao as the duo stepped out together for an event. After months of staying indoors due to the COVID 19 pandemic, life seems to be getting back on track for our Bollywood actors too and speaking of this, Shraddha along with Rajkummar headed out in the city for an event. Not just Shraddha, her father Shakti Kapoor along with her brother Siddhant Kapoor were seen joining her and Rajkummar for the event shoot in the city.

As the Stree co-actors reunited on the sets of an event shoot, it was a fun day for the paparazzi as well as they got a chance to click the stars in their full glory. In the photos, Shraddha is seen opting for a stunning blue and black gown with perfect hair and glam makeup. She teamed up her dress with high heels and managed to look absolutely gorgeous in her OOTD. On the other hand, Shraddha's father too opted to twin with daughter in hues of blue and black.

Shraddha's brother, Siddhant, is seen clad in a black suit with a white shirt. He is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses too. Coming to Rajkummar Rao, the actor is seen flaunting his swag in a cool light green blazer and matching pants. He teamed it up with a white tee and peach sneakers. The actor looked handsome as he posed with his Stree co-actress, Shraddha Kapoor.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar is gearing up for the release of his Netflix film, The White Tiger with Jonas and Adarsh Gourav. The film will release on January 22, 2021. On the other hand, Shraddha will be seen with in Luv Ranjan's next. Besides this, Shraddha also has Nikhil Dwivedi's bankrolled film where she will be seen as a shape-shifting serpent.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

