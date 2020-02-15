PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor sets ramp on fire as she turns muse for designer Pankaj & Nidhi

Shraddha Kapoor makes heads turn in her stunning outfit as she walks the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi.

is all over the news these days courtesy her much talked about movies this year. The diva started the year 2020 on a high note as he came with her most anticipated dance drama Street Dancer 3D opposite . Shraddha had left everyone in awe of her dancing skills and has been appreciated for her performance in the movie. Besides, her upcoming movie Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff is also making her hit the headlines these days.

Amid these big screen performances, Shraddha recently made heads turn after she walked the ramp for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week today. In the pictures, Shraddha wore a strapless three coloured blouse with long fringes at the border. She had paired it with black trousers along with a pair of black heels. While we were in awe in of her swag and glamour quotient, Shraddha did set the stage on fire with her panache.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s pics from Lakme Fashion Week:

Meanwhile, Shraddha will soon begin the promotions of Baaghi 3. The movie happens to be the third franchise of the popular Baaghi franchise. Interestingly, the Street Dancer 3D actress will be coming back to the franchise after Baaghi in 2016. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. Baaghi 3 will hit the floors on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

