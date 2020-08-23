  1. Home
Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty snapped as they bid farwell to Bappa with eco friendly Ganpati Visarjan

Shilpa Shetty even distributed sweets to the paparazzi who had gathered outside her residence during the Ganpati Visarjan. Take a look at all the photos below.
29544 reads Mumbai
Photos,shilpa shetty,Shraddha Kapoor,Ganpati VisarjanPhotos: Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty snapped as they bid farwell to Bappa with eco friendly Ganpati Visarjan.

Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty are in festive mode as they were snapped out and about. The actors stepped out to bid goodbye to their Bappa as they opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati celebration. Shilpa along with husband Raj Kundra and their son looked picture perfect as they were snapped bidding goodbye and even dancing to the beats of drums. The family looked colour coordinated in yellow and gold tones. 

The actress even distributed sweets to the paparazzi who had gathered outside her residence. An adorable video of Shilpa even chatting with the paps has surfaced. In the video, the actress can be seen telling the photographers to eat the prasad and then return the plate without fail. 

As for Shraddha Kapoor, the actress looked pretty in pink and smiled for the paps along with her family members and mum Shivangi Kolhapure. Despite the mask, Shraddha's radiant face caught the paparazzi's eye. 

Check out Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan photos below: 

  

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Shradha is so sweet and simple girl

