PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor snapped with friends post workout, Rajkummar Rao seen outside Luv Ranjan's office.

The paparazzi had a busy day on their hands ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities as actors stepped out and about. On Thursday, several celebs were spotted outside their gym's and training places and one of them was Shraddha Kapoor. The actress was spotted in the city's suburbs with her friends as she exited her pilates class.

Shraddha was seen in a pair of black shorts with neon tights, a plain white tee and was sporting glasses. The actress and her friends were snapped standing and chatting post their workout session. Shraddha waved out to the paps before she headed inside her car.

Rajkummar Rao was all about casual business as he was snapped outside director Luv Ranjan's office. The actor has never worked with Luv Ranjan before and looks like a new project is in the works. Luv Ranjan is currently filming a romantic comedy starring and . Rajkummar posed for the paps from a distance and was seen wearing a basic tee, black shorts and white sneakers.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's photos below:

Shraddha and Rajkummar recently marked three years of Stree. Shraddha had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 3 years of Stree with special memories featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi