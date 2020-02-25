PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor steps out in the city as Riteish Deshmukh & Ankita Lokhande promotes Baaghi 3

As fans are eagerly waiting for Baaghi 3 release, Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her no make up look. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande promote the action drama in the city.

Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch this action drama. The Ahmed Khan directorial has already been piquing the audience’s curiosity courtesy its riveting trailer. While the team has begun its promotions, Shraddha chose to take some time off from the busy schedule and was spotted giving the promotions a miss lately. The diva was seen spending some time along today.

In the pictures, Shraddha was seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with denims which she had paired with white sneakers. While the Street Dancer 3D opted for a no make up look she looked like a breath of fresh air. On the other hand, Shraddha’s co-stars from the film Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande were seen promoting Baaghi 3 along with director Ahmed Khan sans the lead pair. While Riteish wore a white and sky blue coloured suit, Ankita looked glamourous beige coloured dress with multi-coloured print.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s pics from the city and Riteish & Ankita’s look from Baaghi 3 promotions:

To note, Baaghi 3 happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Interestingly, the movie will mark Shraddha’s return to the franchise after four years. She was there in 2016 release Baaghi opposite Tiger. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role, Baaghi 3 will be hitting the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

